Man arrested over Greenock fire murder attempt
- Published
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder after a flat in Greenock was set alight.
The fire broke out at the ground-floor flat in Kincaid Court on Monday 28 September.
The man is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court.
Det Supt Gerry McBride said: "This is the fourth arrest and charge in connection with our investigation into recent fireraisings in the area."
He added: "This is another significant development into these incidents, which I know have caused distress and concern within the community of Inverclyde and I would like to reassure the public that investigations remain ongoing and an increased police presence is still in the area."
He urged anyone with information about any of the incidents to contact police.
Last week, Craig MacFarlane, 25, from Paisley, appeared in court charged with attempted murder in relation to an incident in the town's Union Street on 13 July.