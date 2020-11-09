Prison worker's car set alight outside HMP Shotts
A prison worker's car has been set alight while parked outside a jail in North Lanarkshire.
Firefighters were called to HMP Shotts in Newmill and Canthill Road at about 19:00 on Sunday.
No-one was injured in the blaze, which was extinguished by fire crews. Police are treating the fire as suspicious.
The Scottish Prison Service confirmed the car belonged to a member of staff and the incident was being dealt with by Police Scotland.
Det Insp Kenny Dalrymple, of Lanarkshire CID, said: "Thankfully nobody has been injured as a result of this thoughtless act.
"We are treating the fire as deliberate and I would ask if you were in the area at the time and noticed anyone acting suspicious that you get in contact with officers."
He asked for any drivers who were in the area around that time who have dashcam footage to come forward.