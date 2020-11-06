Motherwell house set on fire by stray firework rocket
A house in Motherwell has been set on fire after being hit by fireworks.
Emergency crews were called to the semi-detached two-storey property in the town's Corrie Road just before 20:00 on Thursday.
Local reports suggested a stray rocket had landed on the roof and set it alight.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three fire engines to attend the blaze and crews remained at the scene on Friday.
It comes as the service said it had received nearly 1,200 calls from the public on Thursday night.
Between 15:30 and 23:30, control room operators said they took 1,193 calls.
Firefighters across Scotland also dealt with more than 500 bonfires, on what they called "one of their busiest nights of the year".
The service said there were also 12 reported attacks on crews, however no injuries have been reported.