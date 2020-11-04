Lanarkshire firm's home care for vulnerable adults faces probe
By Chris Clements
BBC Scotland
- Published
A home care provider in Lanarkshire is being investigated over safeguarding concerns and its quality of care for vulnerable adults.
SCRT will be the subject of an "urgent multi-agency review" led by North Lanarkshire Council.
Police Scotland, NHS Lanarkshire and the Care Inspectorate are also involved in the large scale investigation.
SCRT North Lanarkshire said it "takes the safety and welfare of vulnerable service users extremely seriously".
Based in Motherwell, SCRT Lanarkshire is part of City and County Healthcare Group, proving personal care services in the community.
'Number of concerns'
It is understood the probe relates to management handling of safeguarding concerns raised before the Covid pandemic.
Council officials wrote to relatives stating the investigation concerns "the care of a very small number of service users".
It said such procedures are considered when there is a "report of harm to an individual which may affect a number of other individuals in receipt of care" or "concerns about a systematic failure impacting on quality of care".
A council spokesman confirmed "a number of concerns" had been highlighted by its social work department and the Care Inspectorate.
It added that "an urgent multi-agency review is under way into a private care contractor, which carries out care at home provision for a number of our service users".
"This review is robust and will address a number of issues and concerns and a report will be prepared for the chief officer of Health and Social Care," a council statement said.
"We take the quality of care very seriously and have kept relatives informed at all times to explain what the review entails and we will share any outcomes."
In adult protection investigations, councils are required to alert the Care Inspectorate and Police Scotland.
'Service improvements'
A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: "We recently inspected this service and will publish a report of our findings in due course.
"A large-scale investigation is also currently being carried out, led by North Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership.
"We will consider any findings from that carefully."
Police Scotland also confirmed its involvement.
In a statement, SCRT said: "We at SCRT Homecare in Motherwell take the safety and welfare of our vulnerable service users extremely seriously and have been working closely with North Lanarkshire Council during the ongoing investigation.
"Since the concerns were raised, we have also been working with the Care Inspectorate to improve our service and we would offer our circa 300 service users and their families reassurance that any failings are already being rectified."