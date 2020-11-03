House in Caldercruix set on fire with young child inside
- Published
A house in North Lanarkshire has been set on fire with a young child inside.
Police are investigating the deliberate act which took place in the village of Caldercruix, near Airdrie, on Monday.
The property, in the Main Street Area, was set alight at about 23:30, while people were inside. No-one was hurt in the incident.
Police are asking anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the attack to come forward.
'Reckless act'
Det Sgt Gary Smillie, of Airdrie CID, said: "There were people in the house at the time, including a young child.
"Fortunately no-one was injured. This was an extremely reckless act and has left the occupants extremely distressed as well as causing damage to the property.
"We are eager to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious before and after the incident. No matter how small, please get in touch as it could help with our investigation.
"In particular we would like people to check any private CCTV they might have or dashcam footage that may provide details that could help.