Man acquitted over masked murder in Glasgow
A man accused of the masked murder of another man in Glasgow has been acquitted of the crime.
Joseph Elder, 33, was on trial charged with murdering Thomas Milne on August 15 last year at Saracen Street in Possilpark after denied it.
It was alleged that his face was masked when he repeatedly struck the 40-year-old on the head and body with a knife or similar instrument.
A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh found him not guilty of the murder.
He was also acquitted of assaulting Mr Milne's long-term partner, Nicola Carty, by striking her with a hammer.
Mr Milne died from a stab wound to the heart following a confrontation at the flats where he lived.
Mr Elder, of Oxford Street, Glasgow, did not give evidence at his trial but lodged a special defence claiming that he acted in self defence.