Seaman 'froze to death' in Clyde after 'unsafe crane' fall
A Polish seaman fell off a ship's "unsafe" crane platform into the River Clyde and died in the freezing water.
Stanislaw Bania, 58, died in December 2010 while he was working aboard cargo vessel "Joanna", owned by Joanna Shipping Limited.
He had been climbing onto a crane platform used to move the 30-year-old vessel's hatch covers.
A fatal accident inquiry heard Mr Bania and a colleague were told to close the hatches after cargo was unloaded.
The hearing at Glasgow sheriff court heard the covers required a crane to move them. Mr Bania's colleague was in control of it.
'No response'
Mr Bania was to assist by climbing up a platform on the opposite end of the ship which was berthed at the King George V docks.
The probe heard the colleague called for Mr Bania but there was no response.
Sheriff Alayne Swanson said: "He saw the deceased face down in the water one or two metres from the vessel's hull.
"No one saw the deceased fall from the vessel."
Mr Bania's body was unable to be retrieved until 25 minutes after "mercy crews" arrived due to the height of the quay and his body build.
The hearing was told Mr Bania's loss of consciousness was "rapid" and he was motionless in the water.
The findings also stated: "The water temperature was very cold as was the air temperature. The deck was icy in places.
"Another crew member who went into the water as part of the attempt to rescue the deceased had freezing hands and numb legs within minutes."
'Considerable risk'
A post-mortem examination revealed that "cold water immersion" was the cause of death.
It was also revealed that the alcohol in Mr Bania's blood was 193 milligrams per 100 millilitres.
It was reported that no-one witnessed Mr Bania drinking before the incident nor was his state of sobriety questioned.
The findings said: "The sheriff considered that the level of alcohol in the blood is unlikely to be a contributor given the unsafe working practices."
A maritime expert investigated the incident and determined there was a "considerable risk of a slip or fall" when accessing the platforms which was exacerbated when the surfaces were wet or icy.
'Inherently unsafe'
It was also revealed there was no risk assessment carried out for the vessel and there was no evidence of an alcohol or drugs policy.
The expert further stated the platforms on the end of the cranes were "inherently unsafe and exposed the crew to the risk of falling from a height."
The hearing was told a policy had now been implemented and operations had been reviewed for the opening and closing of hatches.
Risk assessments and written procedures for crane operations have also been provided, as have lifejackets and safety harnesses.