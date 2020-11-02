Man killed lorry driver while twice legal drink drive limit
- Published
A BMW driver has admitted killing a lorry driver while he was double the legal drink drive limit.
Michael Hall was was driving at almost 90mph when he lost control of his car and hit an HGV on the rain-lashed M74 near Lesmahagow in Lanarkshire in May 2019.
Hall was still over the limit from watching football the night before.
His QC Ian Duguid told the High Court in Glasgow: "The alcohol was from the night before in celebration of a particular football match."
The 38-year-old car sales manager was remanded in custody after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
He will be sentenced later this month.
Crash footage
The court heard the crash happened at about 18:30 as heavy rain made roads "treacherous".
Mr Easton , 42, was driving his 44-tonne HGV on the M74 northbound. Another driver saw Hall in his BMW 240 on the same stretch of road.
She had to brake to avoid hitting him before he "disappeared out of sight pretty quickly".
Prosecutor Bernard Ablett told the court how Hall later went on to try and overtake Mr Easton.
Hall's car then appeared to "aquaplane" on the wet road and then spin out of control.
Mr Ablett: "He collided with Mr Easton's HGV. Mr Easton would have had no warning that Hall's vehicle was about to strike his.
"The force of the collision caused the HGV to jack-knife, break through a crash barrier and travel around 40 metres down a steep embankment."
'Bleary-eyed'
Other drivers stopped to try and help Mr Easton, but he had suffered a fatal head injury.
Footage from Mr Easton's dashcam in his truck was played in court.
Mr Ablett said the collision happened "out of view", but that it still showed the "effect" of the horror.
When police spoke to Hall, now of Leeds, Yorkshire, he appeared "bleary eyed" and smelling of drink.
He was found to have 47mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mg. Hall also pled guilty to that charge.
Crash investigators concluded Hall had been driving at up to 89mph at the time.
His QC Mr Duguid said university graduate Hall had shown "huge remorse" for what happened.
Sentencing was deferred for reports.