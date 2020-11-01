Schoolboy injured by hit and run driver in Carluke
- Published
A 12-year-old boy suffered a broken leg after he was hit by a car which failed to stop in South Lanarkshire.
The incident happened as he was on his way home from school in Carluke at about 15:25 on Tuesday.
He was struck by a dark blue Mini Cooper while crossing Carnwath Road, where it meets Carnwath Lane.
The vehicle failed to stop and drove away at speed. Emergency services attended and the schoolboy was taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment.
Constable Josh Ellwood said: "To knock down a child and drive away is absolutely despicable and it is vital that we trace the person responsible.
"The victim will possibly require surgery on his leg as well as being left completely traumatised by what happened.
"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area on Tuesday afternoon, who noticed a blue Mini driving at speed, to please get in touch.
"I would also ask motorists with dashcams who were nearby to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.
"I would also make a direct appeal to the driver of the car involved to do the right thing and come forward to the police."