Covid in Scotland: Residents die in Bellshill care home after virus outbreak
A number of residents have died in a coronavirus outbreak at a care home in Lanarkshire.
The number of people who died with suspected or confirmed Covid at Hatton Lea care home in Bellshill has not been made public.
However operator HC-One said fewer than five residents had died.
It confirmed that a total of 20 residents and 11 members of staff had tested positive for the virus. The staff members are self-isolating.
HC-One added that the outbreak is confined to one of the five separate buildings at the home.
A spokeswoman for the home said: "Our senior team are supporting local colleagues so that we can help as many residents as possible to return to good health and we are working closely with public health to respond to the outbreak and facilitate testing at the home which is continuing.
"The home continues to be well supplied with the medical equipment and PPE needed to protect residents and colleagues.
"We are taking all necessary precautions to minimise the risk of transmission to other colleagues and residents."
Transparency urged
The Press Association news agency said it understood the outbreak began on 15 October and by five days later 18 of the 29 residents in the unit had tested positive.
Several residents were subsequently admitted to hospital.
It comes after 15 people at HC-One's Redmill Care Home in East Whitburn, West Lothian, died in an outbreak earlier this month.
Ten deaths were recorded the Home Farm Care Home in Skye during the first wave the pandemic. It was formerly run by HC-One but was bought by NHS Highland.
Solicitors representing the families of residents who died at Home Farm have urged the company to be more transparent in its handling of outbreaks.
Pamela Rodgers, associate at PBW Law, which is representing multiple families of Home Farm residents, described the Redmill outbreak as "history repeating itself".
Meanwhile a seventh resident has died at a care home in Dumfries following a Covid outbreak.
Charnwood Lodge, which is run by Community Integrated Care, said it had been a "very difficult and distressing time".