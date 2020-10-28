Covid: Lanarkshire councils argue against Level 4 lockdown
- Published
Council leaders in North and South Lanarkshire have urged the first minister not to place both areas into the highest Covid restrictions.
Nicola Sturgeon has indicated that the area could be put into Level 4.
Schools would stay open but other rules would resemble March's lockdown which included non-essential shop closures.
In a joint letter the chief executives of both local authorities argue Level 3 would be more appropriate.
It reads: "There is emerging clear evidence in Lanarkshire that the very steep rise has been halted and that there is an indication that cases are falling to some extent."
Nicola Sturgeon is expect to finalise details of the regional restrictions later ahead of an announcement in the Scottish parliament on Thursday.
The letter is also signed by the chief executive of NHS Lanarkshire and Police Scotland's divisional commander for Lanarkshire.
It concludes: "While we agree that virus transmission and health analysis is the primary basis on which decisions should be considered, we do not believe the most up-to-date statistics support a move to Level 4."
During her daily media briefing, Ms Sturgeon said: "Tomorrow we will formally confirm which areas of Scotland will be in which level of the framework from 2 November."
She added that work to finalise those decisions will take place with her cabinet over the course of Wednesday and include input from the government's clinical advisers as well as the ongoing consultations with local authorities.