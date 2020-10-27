Police officer hit by hammer thrown from crowd
- Published
A police officer was taken to hospital after being hit on the head by a hammer thrown from a crowd which gathered outside a house in Kilmarnock.
The police were called to a gathering of about 250 people in Hareshaw Gardens at 19:00 on Monday.
The male officer was taken to Crosshouse Hospital for treatment and was later released.
Ch Insp Steven Meikle said the safety of his officers was "absolutely paramount".
"No-one should expect to be subjected to violence while doing their job - and that includes police officers," he said.
"We respect people's right to peacefully protest but someone brought a hammer to this protest and one of our officers was struck on the head with it. This changes the landscape entirely.
"The consequences could have been more harrowing, the hammer could have landed on a child's head, and our officers would have been expected to respond accordingly."