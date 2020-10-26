Covid in Scotland: Toughest restrictions considered for Lanarkshire
North and South Lanarkshire are being considered for Level 4 restrictions, according to the Scottish government.
A letter to the umbrella body for Scotland's councils says ministers are considering implementing the toughest restrictions in the two council areas.
They are the only local authorities in the country where the "level of concern" is such that the highest level of restrictions could be imposed.
It comes before new Covid restrictions are debated by MSPs on Tuesday.