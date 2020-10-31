BBC News

In Pictures: Flipping Black History Month on its head

Published
media captionBlack and Making History

Black History Month often focuses on the difficult truths of the past, but Glasgow-based collective Forij want to change that this year.

Throughout the month of October, Forij founders Mobolaji Agoro and Andre Muvuti have been creating a photo series celebrating some of the talented black people working in Scotland's creative industry.

image copyrightAlex Wong
image captionHannymoon is a musician from Malawi who is now living in Scotland.

By focusing on the positives of being black, they have created a series that is uplifting and can be used to inspire the next generation of creatives.

image copyrightAlex Wong
image captionKobi Onyame is an award winning artist from Ghana.

'We are not just novelties'

Growing up in Scotland, Mobo and Andre didn't have many black role models in the creative industry to look up to.

Their experience was quite isolating, and they recalled how it was initially difficult to get a foot in the door.

Undeterred by this lack of opportunity, they decided to take matters into their own hands and form the collective, Forij.

image copyrightAlex Wong
image captionKemono L.Riot uses performance art and music as his vehicle of expression.

Andre said: "When there are no opportunities, we just create our own doors - that's the attitude we have as black creatives and we want to pass that on.

"We want to introduce young black people to accessible role models who look like them, think like them and have gone through similar experiences to them."

image copyrightAlex Wong
image captionNova is a musician whose debut album ‘Re-UP’ won the Scottish Album of the Year award 2020.

Mobo and Andre believe there needs to be a continued effort of representation in Scotland's creative industry.

Andre explained: "A lot of organisations put emphasis on diversifying but they tend to stop those efforts once they find that one black person to hire - it's as if they think the job is done.

"But it's not job done - there needs to be a continued effort of representation because we are not novelties."

image copyrightAlex Wong
image captionPaul traces his heritage to Lagos and Ogun State.

'Championing ourselves'

Reflecting on the Black Lives Matter protests that took place in the summer, Mobo and Andre believe that one of the positives to come out of the movement was the realisation that change is happening.

Mobo explained: "As much as there are challenges, we are championing ourselves and that's the beautiful part about Scotland right now."

image copyrightAlex Wong
image captionSara runs the topical podcast, Conscious Discussions.

Related Topics

  • BAME communities
  • Glasgow
  • Black Lives Matter
  • Representation