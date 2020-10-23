Charity run to remember murder victim Moira Jones goes virtual
The family of murder victim Moira Jones are staging a virtual run in her memory instead of the annual event in the park where she was killed.
Hundreds normally take part in the 5k charity challenge but it can't take place as usual due to Covid.
So rather than gather in Queen's Park, Glasgow, participants will complete the distance across the UK.
Miss Jones, 40, was beaten to death after being abducted just yards from her home in May 2008.
The sales executive's killer, Marek Harcar, was later jailed for life after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
In the months that followed, her parents, Bea and Hu, and brother Grant set up a charity to help people bereaved through violence.
Since then The Moira Fund has helped more than 1,000 families across the UK by providing grants to cover everything from funeral costs to clothes for attending court.
Bea Jones recently shared her harrowing diaries with BBC Scotland to coincide with a new documentary, The Dark Shadow of Murder.
Speaking about this year's virtual race, she told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime: "Moira's Run has been very, very special right from the start because of where it takes place and the fact that so many in the community seem to rally round.
"There is such friendship and camaraderie."
Bea said a small number of people will complete the challenge in the park on Sunday.
But she added: "Virtually, this time there will be people walking or running for Moira everywhere in the UK, from the furthest north to the furthest south.
"It has allowed people, Moira's university friends for example, to feel they are joining each other and Moira."
Entries for the Moira Run, which has taken place every year since 2014, are still available.
Ms Jones, 40, had lived in Glasgow for five years but was originally from Weston in Staffordshire.
On 28 May, 2008 she was returning to her flat on Queen's Drive when she was abducted by Harcar.
She was then forced into Queen's Park where she was raped and killed.
The Slovakian national was jailed for life and ordered to spend a minimum of 25 years behind bars.
As well as her charity work Bea's campaigning led to the launch of a Scottish Homicide Service, which provides murder victims' families with a dedicated case worker.
More than 12 years on the former teacher admits talking about her experiences has helped her to cope.
But Bea added: "There are still extremely hard times - anniversaries, birthdays, Christmases - just terrible.
"It doesn't ever go away."