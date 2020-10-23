Man charged by police at drugs fix room in Glasgow
A man has been charged after police attended a drug consumption van in Glasgow on Friday.
The facility, which is run by volunteers and offers addicts a space where they can take drugs, was operating in the city's Parnie Street.
Police Scotland said a 43-year-old had been charged in connection with an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
The UK government previously rejected calls to legalise similar facilities and said running them was an offence.