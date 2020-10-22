Covid in Scotland: Glasgow delis win legal fight to stay open
- Published
Frustrated restaurateurs in Glasgow have won the right to keep their delis open after the council said they should close under Covid restrictions.
The owners of Glasgow's Sarti secured an interim interdict stopping the council issuing a prohibition order.
They appealed to the Sheriff Court after the council said they did not qualify for the exemption for cafés.
Another Italian deli, Eusebi, had earlier secured a similar court order after challenging the council.
Most hospitality venues in Glasgow and elsewhere in central belt have been forced to shut since 9 October, with local authorities being asked to enforce the closures.
However, the legislation includes an exemption for cafes - which are allowed to stay open until 18:00.
It defines a café as premises "where the primary business activity is the sale of non-alcoholic drinks, snacks or light meals".
When the new legislation came in, Sarti closed down its two restaurants but not its deli which it says mostly sells soup, sandwiches, pizza and hot drinks.
The owners then started receiving correspondence from the council telling them to close - citing stock orders from last summer as evidence that the deli did not fit the definition of a café.
On Friday, they decided they would have to close after the council threatened them with a prohibition notice and warned that every day they were open they faced a £980 fine.
Fellow Glasgow deli owner Giovanna Eusebi was also threatened with fines - but decided to stay open and take legal action.
On Wednesday she won an interim interdict, which prevents the council from serving a prohibition notice.
After her success, the Sarti owners decided to pursue the same course of action, and an interim interdict was granted on Thursday.
BBC Scotland understands that a further three other businesses have also taken legal action.
Michele Arrighi, of Sarti, said he wanted the deli to stay open as otherwise the business would be "in dire straits" and he would have no options but to consider making staff redundant.
He said he felt the hospitality industry was "being fed to the wolves".
"It's pretty scary - we're trying to make ends meet but even with the government support it's not enough to see us through," he said.
He warned that without much more support, Scotland's city centres were going to "die a death".
"A lot of people don't understand how desperate things are," he said.
"Am I going to be able to keep a roof over my kids' head? It's grim."
Good compliance
A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said more than 1,200 premises had been visited since additional measures were introduced.
She said overall compliance was good but "a number of establishments which, in [the council's] view, do not qualify for the licensed café exemption" had remained open.
"Final warnings have now been issued and we will consider what appropriate enforcement action can be taken if businesses continue to trade as they are at present."
She said the council's existing advice to businesses about "what does and doesn't constitute a café remains unchanged".
Council leader Susan Aitken said she recognised the financial difficulties facing many businesses and called for more support for the industry.
Questioned about the legal action at her daily briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said businesses had the right to challenge the law.
She said she would not criticise businesses who tried to stay open but urged everyone to try to work within the spirit of the rules.
Ms Sturgeon added that these decisions were not taken lightly, and said everyone had to remember that "we are in the most horrendous situation right now", and that the measures were necessary to slow the spread of the virus.