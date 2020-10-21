Lanarkshire murder inquiry after man found dead in his home
- Published
A murder inquiry is under way after the death of a man in his home in North Lanarkshire.
Daniel Greer, 33, was found dead in Rankin Crescent in the Greengairs area of Airdrie on Monday.
The murder investigation was launched after the completion of a post mortem examination.
Police involved in the inquiry said they were attempting to establish a motive for what they called a "horrendous assault" on Mr Greer.
De Supt Kevin Jamieson said: "Mr Greer died as a result of a violent assault and at this time we are trying to establish a motive for his attack.
"He was last seen on Friday, 16 October, 2020, therefore we must find out his movements between then until he was discovered within his home on Monday, 19 October, 2020.
"We believe that Mr Greer may have been assaulted elsewhere before he returned to his home."
Mr Jamieson added: "It is vital that we find the person or persons responsible for such a horrendous assault."