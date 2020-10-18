Car catches fire after crashing into M8 barrier
A car has caught fire on the M8 in Glasgow after it collided with the crash barrier.
Firefighters were called to the scene on the eastbound carriageway at junction 17 at about 14:40 on Sunday.
Traffic Scotland confirmed the slip to Great Western Road is closed and there was slow traffic between junction 16-21
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue said the incident was ongoing.
More to follow.
Horrible vehicle fire in Glasgow West end just now pic.twitter.com/GIHKzzfKUc— Bertie Allison (@bertieallison) October 18, 2020