Call for Old Firm match to be free to watch on TV
The weekend's Old Firm match should be free to watch on TV to encourage football fans to stay at home, the Scottish Greens have said.
To prevent Covid from spreading, fans have been warned not to travel to pubs or each other's homes for the match.
The Greens have called on the Scottish government to discuss the idea with the football authorities and broadcasters.
While stadia and pubs in the central belt remain closed, only fans with Sky Sports will be able to watch the match.
Football fans have already been warned about crossing the border by Cumbria Police.
The force said those who put others at risk by flouting the rules face a fine.
Alison Johnstone said she wanted the Scottish government to "establish whether it might be possible to broadcast Saturday's Celtic vs Rangers game on free to air TV".
The MSP added: "I'm confident the overwhelming majority of people will continue to follow the rules as they have throughout this crisis, but broadcasting the game free to air would allow everyone to watch at home, reducing the risk of people heading out to watch the game and spreading the virus."
The Scottish government said it was a decision for Sky Sports, but that it was an interesting proposal.
It said it would welcome any action from broadcasters to support the need for people to stay in their own household to supress Covid.
Covid rules 'are about saving lives'
During the Scottish government's coronavirus briefing, Nicola Sturgeon was asked whether it would be safer to allow some football fans into a stadium where controls are in place to prevent coronavirus from spreading, rather than risk them going into each others homes or travelling to areas where pubs are open to watch games there.
The first minister replied that fans should watch games at their own home, adding that people should try to follow the letter and the spirit of the rules.
She added that she was sure the "vast majority" of football fans would follow the rules, which "are about saving lives and stopping people getting ill".
The first minister urged football fans not to travel to Blackpool particularly, adding: "If you do that you will be putting yourselves and other people at risk so please do not do that this weekend."
