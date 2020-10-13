Firework attacker jailed after police officer hurt at Glasgow Republican parade
- Published
A man who threw fireworks at an Irish Republican parade, injuring a police officer, has been jailed for 16 months.
David McCaig, 33, was part of a group protesting against the march in Glasgow's Broomielaw in September 2019.
One of two fireworks he threw bounced off a bus and exploded near PC David Brown, leaving him badly burned and with hearing loss.
McCaig admitted the religiously-aggravated offence at Glasgow Sheriff Court earlier this year.
Sheriff Andrew Cubie told McCaig, of Law, South Lanarkshire, that only a custodial sentence reflected the "abhorrence" of the offence.
The sheriff added: "This doesn't appear to be a momentary loss of control, rush of blood to the head, or you lost in the moment. There was no youthful impulsivity.
"You bought the fireworks and took them into the crowd and threw them which caused an injury. You are old enough to know better."
He added: "I have dealt with sectarianism in Glasgow and I repeat this isn't about interfering with the rights of people celebrating traditions.
"This is the court's disappointment at the deep-rooted issue of sectarianism that generates hatred and conflict in society."
Officers conducted a "large scale public order operation" on the day of the protest because of trouble the week before in Govan during another Republican parade.
Police separated the marchers and between 100 and 150 loyalist protesters near the King George V bridge.
Prosecutor Graham Macdonald told the court a number of items were thrown at the police and marchers by the protesters.
He said McCaig was seen throwing one pyrotechnic towards the police and the marchers.
"He is then seen standing behind the group of protestors and is seen to ignite a second pyrotechnic and throw it towards the direction of the police," Mr Macdonald said.
"The pyrotechnic then struck a nearby vehicle before striking PC Brown on the body, bouncing off him and exploding directly nearby."
The 42-year-old officer with 14 years' service suffered burns to his right shoulder, ringing in his right ear and blurring to his right eye.
McCaig was traced after his distinctive orange top and blue shorts were identified from footage of the incident.
Officers raided his home to find fireworks in his shed and two boxes of smoke bombs in his living room.
The court heard PC Brown was taken to hospital and was found to have lost 60% of the hearing in his right ear.
He has been fitted with a hearing aid, but has been told his loss of hearing will be permanent.
PC Brown now struggles with PTSD, stress and anxiety but has since returned to work in a training role.
McCaig's lawyer told the court that he apologises and recognises his actions were unacceptable.
He pled guilty to culpable and reckless conduct by injuring PC Brown to his severe injury and permanent impairment. The offence was aggravated by religious prejudice.
It was also revealed that McCaig had a previous conviction for a breach of the peace aggravated by religious prejudice and others for domestic matters.