Fatally injured Glasgow man Kieran Murray was hit by vehicle
- Published
A man who died after being found with serious head injuries on a road in Glasgow was struck by a vehicle, police have said.
A post-mortem examination has found that Kieran Paul Murray was hit before being found by members of the public.
The 23-year-old old was discovered lying on Balmore Road, about 500 metres from Allander Toll roundabout, at about 21:40 on 7 October.
Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.
Detectives say Kieran was found lying near a 30mph road traffic sign just before Bardowie village.
He was taken to hospital but died two days later at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
Det Ch Insp Gillian Grant said: "I would urge anyone who was in the area of Balmore Road on Wednesday night and noticed anything which could be helpful to our inquiries to please get in touch.
"It is possible that the driver of the vehicle may not have been aware they hit Kieran, or may now be frightened to come forward, but I would like to urge you to please contact police.
"A young man has lost his life, leaving his family utterly devastated, and we must find answers for them."
Ms Grant also urged any motorist with dashcam footage and who was in the area around the time of the incident to check in case they "captured anything of importance."