Covid in Scotland: Barlinnie prisoners locked down after outbreak
- Published
More than 250 inmates are in lockdown at Glasgow's Barlinnie prison after two prisoners and one member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.
Twelve staff are also isolating in the jail's A hall, the Scottish Prison Service confirmed.
All visits to the locked-down hall have been suspended until further notice.
Earlier this year, the Scottish government approved new early release regulations to help the prison system cope with Covid cases.
The move, designed to free up more cells for single-use occupancy, could allow up to 450 inmates to get out of prison early.
But only those sentenced to 18 months or less and with 90 days or less left to serve are potentially eligible. Some serious offences are excluded.