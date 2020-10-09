Man found lying on Glasgow road with serious head injury dies
A man has died after being found lying on the road with a serious head injury in Glasgow.
Police and paramedics were called to Balmore Road at about 21:50 on Wednesday after members of the public found 23-year-old Kieran Paul Murray near the Allander Toll roundabout.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, then transferred to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.
He was pronounced dead on Friday.
A post-mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of death.
'We must find answers'
Det Ch Insp Gillian Grant said it was "unclear" how Mr Murray was injured and there were a number of lines of inquiry.
"Kieran's family are absolutely heartbroken and it is vital that we find out what happened to him," she said.
"I know that there will be people out there with information about what happened to Kieran and I would appeal to them to do the right thing and speak to the police. A young man has lost his life, leaving his family utterly devastated and we must find answers for them."
Anyone who was near Balmore Road on Wednesday night who noticed anything that may be significant has been urged to get in touch with Police Scotland via the non-emergency line or on their webportal.
Drivers who were in the area have been asked to check their dashcams in case they captured important footage.