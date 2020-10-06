Police car hits tree during high-speed chase in South Ayrshire
- Published
Two police officers were taken to hospital after their vehicle hit a tree swerving to avoid a collision during a high-speed chase in South Ayrshire.
The officers' marked car had been following a speeding Audi A3, which had failed to stop, on the A759 at Loans.
The Audi then began to overtake another car, causing the police car to take evasive action to avoid hitting another vehicle.
The Audi then continued to be driven towards Kilmarnock.
The incident took place at about 13:10 on Monday.
'Extremely dangerous'
Both male officers, aged 33 and 40, were taken to Crosshouse Hospital as a precaution.
The suspect's car is an older, light-coloured Audi A3.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Sgt Kevin Blackley said: "Thankfully on this occasion the officers didn't suffer any serious injuries.
"But this type of driving is extremely dangerous and the driver of the Audi clearly showed complete disregard for other road users by continuing to drive so recklessly."