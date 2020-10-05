M8 fatal crash victim named by police as Lynda Mudd
Police have named the 51-year-old woman killed after a crash on the M8 early on Friday morning.
Lynda Mudd, from North Lanarkshire, died after crashing on the M8 between Shotts and Whitburn at about 04:00.
Officers were called to the one-car crash near junction 5 on the eastbound carriageway, but found no-one in the car.
Ms Mudd was then seen on the west side of the motorway. She had been hit by a vehicle and died at the scene.
Police Scotland said Ms Mudd, from Chapelhall near Airdrie, was the driver and sole occupant of a red Vauxhall Corsa initially found by officers "damaged and in a dangerous position" on the motorway.
Reports were then received of a woman on the westbound carriageway near the Shotts off-slip at junction 5.
The M8 was closed in both directions between junction 4 and junction 5 from 06:00 to 21.40 on Friday to allow investigation work to be carried out.
'Distressing incident'
Ch Insp Darren Faulds said inquiries were continuing into the "distressing incident".
"Lynda was hit by a vehicle around the time she was seen on the westbound carriageway just after 04:05 near the Shotts off-slip," he said.
"Various drivers have contacted us already who were travelling on the road at that time and I would encourage anyone else who hasn't to please get in touch. We're trying to build a picture of what happened to help us establish the full circumstances.
"This is a complex investigation and we would like to thank the public for their patience on Friday while the road remained closed for over 15 hours."