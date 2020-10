Man arrested over death of Omer Sadiq in Glasgow Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Police Scotland image caption Omer Sadiq died in hospital after the attack on 15 September

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Glasgow two weeks ago.

Omer Sadiq was found seriously injured by officers who were flagged down on Boydstone Road, Pollock, on 15 September.

The 32-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police Scotland said a 27-year-old man had been arrested. He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.