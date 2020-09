Man dies after boat overturns on loch near Coylton Published duration 45 minutes ago

image copyright Geograph

A 21-year-old has died after his boat overturned on a South Ayrshire loch.

The incident happened on Snipe Loch, near the village of Coylton, at about 18:05 on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said: "There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal."