Search for three women over attempted murder in Greenock Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption The attack happened outside a property in Florence Street in Greenock

Police are searching for three women in connection with the attempted murder of a man in Inverclyde.

The attack happened outside a property on Florence Street, Greenock, at about 22:30 on Saturday.

A 31-year-old man was left with serious injuries to his upper body and was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

Officers said three women got out of a car before the disturbance at the front door of the property.

One of the women was described as "heavy set with blonde hair".

Det Insp David Wagstaff, of Greenock CID, said: "We don't know where the women or the car went after the attack and we're appealing for anyone with information to contact us.

"We believe it was a targeted attack and additional patrols are being carried out in the area."