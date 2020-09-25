Police want to trace two cars seen near Greenock firebomb attacks Published duration 22 minutes ago

Police investigating a series of firebomb attacks in Inverclyde are seeking information on two vehicles.

Two "targeted" attacks took place in Greenock last week.

Officers are looking to trace the movements of a burgundy "old style" Rover, seen near a fire on Cumberland Road, and a Suzuki Splash, linked to a fire on Wellington Street.

They are also looking for information on men involved in the incidents.

Police pursuit

Detectives have revealed the fire bombings may be connected to the death of a 46-year-old man who suffered fatal burns outside a property on Union Street on 14 September.

In the early hours of 19 September a firebomb was thrown at the window of a property on Cumberland Road.

A 45-year-old woman and three family members - including her six-year-old daughter - who were inside the property were not hurt.

Two men were seen running from the scene, getting into a Rover - possibly a Rover 45 - and driving away at speed towards Gourock Cemetery.

Officers later pursued a Rover 45, registration number SD51 ZTJ, before finding it abandoned in a car park in Mearns Street at 00:20 on 21 September.

Inquiries are continuing to establish if this Rover is linked to the Cumberland Road fire.

'Sickening incidents'

The force previously issued an appeal for information on a white Suzuki Splash, linked to a fire in a property on Wellington Street.

Four men in their late teens stole the car, registration number GK14 FZE, from Denholm Terrace at about 04:30 on Wednesday 16 September.

A similar car was seen at the Wellington Street blaze - which took place at about 23:00 that same day - before being driven off at speed towards Orangefield.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a firebomb being thrown through a window.

A 40-year-old woman who was inside the property were left with serious injuries as a result. Her nine-year-old daughter, who was inside the property with her, was described as "greatly distressed".

Three men were seen getting out of the stolen car, parked on Skye Street, a short time later before running towards Rankin Street.

A few hours later the car was reported to be on fire, in the early hours of 17 September.

Det Supt Gerry McBride said an increased police presence would remain in the area to prevent further attacks.

He said: "I must reiterate that these recent fireraisings in Inverclyde are sickening incidents, where innocent women and children have been attacked in their own homes.

"With the help of the public, we can make sure those responsible are arrested and brought to justice."

Anyone with information on the movements of either vehicles, dashcam or CCTV footage has been urged to contact Police Scotland via the non-emergency line.

