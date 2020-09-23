Greenock fatal fire linked to separate 'firebomb' attacks Published duration 16 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Police say a white van was seen speeding off after a firebomb attack in Wellington Street

Detectives now believe a fatal fire in Greenock could be linked to two separate firebomb attacks in the town.

In another attack a firebomb was thrown at a window but failed to break it.

Police have described each of the incidents as "unprovoked and targeted".

A 40-year-old woman was seriously injured in the Wellington Street attack and taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment. Her nine-year-old daughter was not injured.

Stolen van

A small white vehicle was seen speeding away, and a short time later a white Suzuki Splash van was abandoned in the town's Skye Street.

A few hours later, this vehicle - which turned out to be stolen - was found ablaze in the early hours.

Three days after the Wellington Street attack, on 19 September, officers were called to a fire at a home on Cumberland Road after a firebomb was thrown at a window. While it failed to break the window, it set fire to garden furniture.

A 45-year-old woman and her three family members, including her six-year-old daughter, were inside but were not injured, and the blaze was quickly extinguished.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are investigating the incidents and any links between them.

'Targeted attacks'

Det Supt Gerry McBride said: "I would like to start by saying how sickened we are by all of these incidents, whether linked or not, these have been unprovoked, targeted attacks which have resulted in both serious injury and death.

"A couple of these attacks have also taken place while children have been present and it has been sheer luck that the number of people injured has not been any higher."

Mr McBride said everything possible to find those responsible was being done. He said there would be an increased police presence in the area while investigations were ongoing.

He urged anyone with information to come forward, particularly those who can shed light on the vehicles mentioned, including anyone with dashcam or private CCTV footage.

The white Suzuki Splash van had the registration GK14 FZE and had been stolen the previous day.

Three men seen abandoning it were all described as being in their late teens with skinny build and wearing hooded tops.