Lost cockatiel lands on fishing boat 10 miles off Troon Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Scottish SPCA image caption The Scottish SPCA are hoping to trace the bird's owner

A lost cockatiel has been rescued after it landed on a fishing boat 10 miles out at sea.

The bird was spotted by a startled skipper on his vessel off the coast of Troon, South Ayrshire, on 18 September.

He gave the male cockatiel, which was in good health, some food and water before returning to land.

The bird, which has been named Hei Hei after a stowaway rooster in the Disney film Moana, is being cared for at the SPCA's Ayrshire Animal Rescue Centre.

The charity is appealing for information as it tries to trace the bird's owner.

Animal rescue officer Sheena MacTaggart said: "This was a very unusual rescue, I've never been contacted about a bird finding its way so far out at sea.

"Thank goodness the boat was there so the bird found somewhere to rest.

"Hei Hei does have leg rings but we have been unable to trace his owner.