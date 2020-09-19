Pensioner 'critical' after being hit by car in Glasgow
An 83-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car while she crossed a road in Glasgow.
The pensioner was crossing Northgate Road, near the junction with Acredyke Road, Balornock, at about 07:45 when she was struck by a Land Rover Discovery.
The woman driving the vehicle, which was travelling south, was not injured.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw either the pedestrian or the car before the crash.
They are also appealing for dashcam footage.