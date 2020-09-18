Scottish tourist Anthony McDowall dies after balcony fall in Turkey Published duration 19 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption Mr McDowall had been visiting Istanbul with friends

Tributes have been paid to a Scottish tourist who died after falling from a balcony in Turkey.

Anthony McDowall, 28, from Glasgow, had been visiting Istanbul with friends at the time of the accident.

Local reports said he fell from a ledge on the seventh floor of a hotel after losing his balance.

Mr McDowall was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in the Beyoglu district of the Turkish capital.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man following his death in Turkey and are in touch with the local authorities."

Mr McDowall's former football team, Southside United AFC, posted on Facebook: "We are devastated to hear the news of the passing of Tony McDowall whilst on holiday.

"Tony played a huge role when we gained promotion to the premier division. Tony was a great player and more importantly a great guy.

"Our thoughts are with his family & friends. RIP Tony."