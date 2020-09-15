Man dies after fire in ground-floor flat in Greenock Published duration 50 minutes ago

A man has died after a fire broke out in a ground-floor flat in Inverclyde.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the alarm was raised in Union Street, Greenock, at about 22:30 on Monday.

Officers removed a 46-year-old man from the property but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

SFRS area commander James McNeil said a joint investigation with Police Scotland would take place in due course.

"Our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time," he said.

Police said the death was not believed to be suspicious and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.