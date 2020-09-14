Coronavirus: Outbreak linked to Argyll bowling club Published duration 36 minutes ago

image copyright Phil Williams image caption Cove Green, near to the Cove and Kilcreggan Bowling Club

A cluster of coronavirus cases has been linked to a private event at an Argyll bowling club.

A total of 13 confirmed cases have been linked to the event at the Cove and Kilcreggan Bowling Club on 7 September.

NHS Highland said contact tracing was being carried out.

A post on social media from a bowling club member said facilities had been provided for a "select group" with all Covid-19 guidance followed and the clubhouse subsequently deep cleaned.

The bowling club was informed of the cases on 11 September.

Dr Jenny Wares, NHS Highland's consultant in public health medicine, described the outbreak as an "evolving situation".

She added: "We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that the virus can recur even in rural communities."