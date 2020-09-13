Second man charged over murder in Glasgow flat Published duration 35 minutes ago

image copyright Police Scotland image caption A murder inquiry was launched following the discovery of Tomasz Lipiec's body

A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder a 33-year-old man in the Townhead area of Glasgow.

The body of Tomasz Lipiec was found in a flat in Dobbies Loan Place, north of the city centre, at about 18:45 on Monday.

Police said a 50-year-old man had been arrested and charged. A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged on Friday.

Both men are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.