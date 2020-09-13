Second man charged over murder in Glasgow flat
- Published
A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder a 33-year-old man in the Townhead area of Glasgow.
The body of Tomasz Lipiec was found in a flat in Dobbies Loan Place, north of the city centre, at about 18:45 on Monday.
Police said a 50-year-old man had been arrested and charged. A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged on Friday.
Both men are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.