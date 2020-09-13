'Significant' landslide forces closure Rest and Be Thankful
A trunk road through Argyll has been hit by a "significant landslide" for the second time in a matter of weeks.
The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful was shut overnight as forecasters warned of heavy rain.
Road operator Bear Scotland said it would remain closed on Sunday morning due to an "overnight and ongoing" landslide.
The route was shut for five weeks following a 10,000 tonne landslide in August, only reopening on Monday.
The nearby old military road is also closed, meaning motorists will have to follow a 59-mile (95km) diversion.
Bear Scotland said both routes will remain closed until a further assessment is complete and it is considered safe.
A Met Office yellow warning for rain is in place across parts of the west of Scotland until midnight on Sunday.
Forecasters warned of 25-50mm (1-2in) of rain in many places, with rainfall totals reaching 130mm (5in) on higher ground.
There are also a series of flood warnings and alerts in place across the country.
