Grace Handling: Not proven verdict in teenager ecstasy death trial Published duration 8 minutes ago

image copyright Stewart Handling image caption Grace Handling died at a house in Irvine in June 2018

A verdict of not proven has been reached in a trial against a teenager accused of killing a 13-year-old girl by supplying her with ecstasy.

Callum Owens, who is 19, has been acquitted of killing Grace Handling at a house party in Irvine in June 2018.

Owens denied culpable homicide but admitted to police he had given her the pills, the court heard.

The trial heard Grace had enough of the drug in her system that would be fatal not just to a child, but to an adult.