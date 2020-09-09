Murder inquiry launched after man's body found in Glasgow flat Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption Tomasz Lipiec's body was discovered in a flat in Dobbies Loan Place

A murder inquiry has been launched after a 33-year-old man was found dead in a flat in Glasgow.

Tomasz Lipiec's body was found at about 18:45 on Monday inside the property in Dobbies Loan Place, Townhead.

Police are trying to piece together Mr Lipiec's movements. He was seen by a neighbour on Friday, and may have visited the city centre that evening.

Det Insp Peter Crombie said Mr Lipiec would be recognisable as he used a wheelchair.

He said: "Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries, including speaking to neighbours and checking CCTV to try and establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

"Dobbies Loan Place is residential area with numerous flats, so we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between Friday 4 and Monday 7 September."