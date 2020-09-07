Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mary Duncan, pictured at the age of 16, went missing in 1976

Officers investigating the disappearance of a teenager 44 years ago have extended the search to a residential site in Helensburgh.

Mary Duncan was 17 when she disappeared from her home in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, in 1976.

Despite an extensive investigation at the time, no trace of the young mother has ever been found.

Police said the new search would be carried out as a result of recent inquiries,

Mary disappeared from her home in Bonhill after telling her family she was going to meet a friend on 19 March 1976.

Police had recently begun searching two sites at the Vale of Leven hospital in West Dunbartonshire.

Baby's death

She had become pregnant at 15 and gave birth to a girl, Laura, on 17 February 1975. She did not take her daughter with her when she disappeared and the baby died of natural causes on 25 October 1976.

Mary's three sisters have previously appealed for information to help find out what happened to her.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mary's sisters say they want to lay her to rest

Their stepfather, Norman Duncan, was jailed for five years for historical sexual offences against girls, and had been spoken to as one of a number of lines of inquiry.

Det Supt Calum Young, from West Dunbartonshire CID, said: "This latest development is due to extensive inquiries carried out in an attempt to find any indication of where Mary could be.

"This new site is within a residential area and, as such, I would like to stress that any disruption to local residents must be kept to a minimum, and would ask both the media and public to remain mindful of this.

"Any updates from the new search site will be provided in due course."