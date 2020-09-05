Image copyright Google Image caption Govan High School in Glasgow is among those affected by the latest outbreak

Contact tracing is being carried out after positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed at four schools in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

The cases were reported at Dalmarnock and St Martha's primary schools and Govan High School in Glasgow, as well as at Mossvale Primary in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

The health board said there was currently no evidence of internal transmission within any of the schools.

They are all due to open as normal on Monday.

In a statement, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: "Apart from those who are identified as close contacts, all other staff and pupils can continue to attend as normal.

"The exception to this applies to East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City and West Dunbartonshire, where additional Covid-19 control measures are in place.

"In these local authority areas, any close contacts of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 are being advised that they and all those in their household group, should self-isolate for 14 days."

It comes after restrictions on visiting households were reintroduced earlier this week in response to a rise in cases of the virus.