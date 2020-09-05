Coronavirus: Glasgow KFC branch closes after virus outbreak
A branch of KFC in Glasgow has been closed after six members of staff tested positive for coronavirus.
The fast food restaurant in Pollokshaws has been shut for two weeks as a precaution, the company confirmed.
All of the affected staff are currently self-isolating at home and KFC said it has been liaising with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.
Restrictions on movements were reintroduced in Glasgow on Wednesday after a spike in cases in the area.
A spokesman for KFC said: "Six team members at our Pollokshaws restaurant have tested positive for coronavirus.
"They're currently self-isolating at home in line with government guidance and it goes without saying we're wishing them a full and speedy recovery.
"We've been in close contact with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and we've taken the decision to close the restaurant for two weeks as a precaution."