Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police are treating the fire outside Allan McGregor's home as deliberate

A police investigation is under way after a car belonging to Rangers player Allan McGregor was deliberately set on fire in the driveway outside his home.

The incident happened on Thursday at about 22:40 at the goalkeeper's house in the outskirts of Glasgow.

A total of three fire engines were sent to the incident to extinguish the flames. No one was injured.

Police Scotland said the fire was "being treated as wilful" and its investigation was ongoing.

In a statement the force said they were made aware of the vehicle fire outside a property on Thursday night.

They added: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended, nobody was injured and the fire is being treated as wilful.

"Inquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3735 of 3 September."