Lanarkshire could face more coronavirus restrictions if cases continue to rise, public health officials have warned.

With case numbers rising across North and South Lanarkshire, the health board has warned the area is close to having restrictions imposed.

It follows restrictions being imposed across three council areas in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Those in Glasgow, East Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire face restrictions on visiting other households indoors.

Daily figures published on Friday showed the number of cases in the Lanarkshire area had risen by 16.

Lanarkshire's health board has now identified 3,044 confirmed cases, an increase of 111 in the past five days.

'Wake up call'

As the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Lanarkshire rises, NHS Lanarkshire's director of public health, Gabe Docherty, said: "Lanarkshire is very close to facing additional Covid-19 restrictions - similar to those in Glasgow and neighbouring areas.

"Ahead of the weekend, and indeed beyond, we need everyone's help to avoid that happening."

He added: "In particular, I'd encourage people who are returning from a restricted travel locations to isolate for 14 days when they return.

"If you have symptoms, even mild, please do not attend work.

"Similarly, it's crucially important people limit the amount of people they have close contact with."

Mr Docherty added: "The situation in Glasgow city, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire is geographically close - but also very close in terms of being replicated right here in Lanarkshire.

"This should be a wake-up call for all of us to stick to the guidelines, stop this virus spreading any further or any faster and keep Lanarkshire out of lockdown."

He reiterated the guidance on meeting other households - up to eight people from a maximum of three households are allowed to gather indoors, while outside no more than 15 people from a maximum of five households should gather.

Covid-19 cases in the past week Cases per 100,000 by NHS health board

The incidence rate of Covid-19 was almost 33 cases per 100,000 people in West Dunbartonshire, 22 in Glasgow and almost 19 in East Renfrewshire when restrictions came into force earlier this week.

On Friday, it was almost 21 in the NHS Lanarkshire health board area.

Across the Greater Glasgow and Clyde NHS board as a whole (which includes Glasgow city, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire council areas), the rate was more than 32 cases per 100,000 on Friday.