Waverley steamer 'hits pier' on Isle of Arran

Image copyright Gavin Saxby Image caption Eyewitnesses say the paddle steamer struck the pier

The Waverley Steamer has been involved in an incident at Brodick Pier, Arran, the coastguard has confirmed.

The coastguard said it received reports of an incident at 17.28. There are unconfirmed reports of passengers onboard at the time.

Accounts shared on social media suggest the 70-year-old paddle steamer may have struck the pier.

The Waverley paddle steamer has only just restarted sailing after a two-year pause due to urgent boiler repairs.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

