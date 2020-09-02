Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A total of eight properties were searched

Two men and a woman have been charged in connection with human trafficking offences after a major police operation in Glasgow.

Madirius Ursu, 18, Mihai Radu, 26, and Eleonara Adelina Ghita, 26, were arrested after dawn raids on Friday.

On Monday all three were charged with human trafficking, trading in prostitution and brothel-keeping, and serious organised crime.

They made no plea during the private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Mr Radu and Ms Ghita were remanded in custody while Mr Ursu was released on bail.