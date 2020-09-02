Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Graham Williamson died in hospital after being shot

A second man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in South Lanarkshire.

Graham Williamson, 26, was in his back garden in Caithness Street, Blantyre, when he was critically injured on 17 August.

It is understood the 24-year-old suspect has not been charged and inquiries are ongoing.

Last week a 23-year-old man appeared before Hamilton Sheriff Court charged with Mr Williamson's murder.

Derek Felvus, of Hamilton, was also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.