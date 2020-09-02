Image copyright Google Image caption Police stopped a car in Largs as part of "an intelligence led operation"

Two men have been charged after guns and ammunition were found by police in North Ayrshire.

Officers uncovered five firearms after a Ford Mondeo was stopped in Largs in "an intelligence led operation" on Tuesday. They arrested a 43-year-old man.

A 37-year-old man was arrested later at an address in Stevenston.

Both men have been charged and are expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Det Insp Martin McGhee, of Police Scotland's specialist crime division, said: "Information from the public about alleged criminality can be vital and helps us protect communities."