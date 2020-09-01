Image caption The man was found seriously injured in a flat in Summertown Place

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of another man in Glasgow.

Police were called to an address in Summertown Path, Govan, at 00:30 on Monday where they found a 33-year-old man seriously injured.

He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, but died a short time later.

The 21-year-old is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.